Ecosense Launches EcoQube - Cutting Edge, Fast, Accurate, Connected Intelligent Radon Detector

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosense, an innovator in radon gas monitoring, today announced the launch of EcoQube, an intelligent and highly accurate radon monitoring solution. This is the latest addition to Ecosense's growing family of radon monitors. EcoQube utilizes Ecosense's patented ion chamber radon detection technology, which provides radon measurement sensitivity that is 15 times better in performance than the industry standard required for continuous radon monitors. EcoQube is Wi-Fi connected, enabling advanced IoT communications which delivers the most accurate, real-time, and affordable home radon monitoring solution on the market.

"At Ecosense, our mission is to ensure a safe and healthy indoor environment for everyone by developing highly accurate radon detectors that help reduce preventable instances of lung cancer. Our new EcoQube solution is the next step in our progression toward this goal," said Ecosense Chief Executive Officer Insoo Park. "We are excited to bring the EcoQube to residents, families, and businesses seeking to create cleaner, safer, and healthier indoor environments."

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that emerges from certain geologies. In North America, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada, it is estimated over 24,000 people die each year from lung cancer due to radioactive radon gas together with as many as 1 out of every 10 homes having elevated radon levels. Radon exposure is considered the leading cause of lung cancer amongst non-smokers.

While other home radon detectors can be slow and not as accurate, Ecosense's real-time monitors utilize a patented ion chamber technology resulting in a high detection performance (30 counts per hour per pCi/L). This superior performance can determine radon levels every 10 minutes as compared to other detectors which only report radon levels from up to 2 days of prior exposure. This means the first radon level result from the EcoQube is available in 10 minutes after its initial set-up with reliable results in just one hour.

Ecosense's patented ion chamber performance has been independently validated by studies performed at the University of Michigan (Dept. of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Science) and the Kansas State University Radon Chamber. Results from both studies have found that Ecosense's radon detection technology performed significantly better than expected for a very affordable device, while demonstrating performance comparable to research grade devices.

In addition to industry leading radon detection performance, EcoQube is designed as a compact palm sized cube with a clean modern look allowing it to be conveniently placed discretely within the home. Keeping track of indoor radon levels is made easy and intuitive by having EcoQube pair with a user-friendly smartphone app for set-up, configuration, real-time monitoring of levels, historical trend charts, alert notifications and sharing results with trusted individuals.

Making radon monitoring easy and accurate is key to empowering more consumers to assess whether their homes are at risk while leading a healthy safe lifestyle - Ecosense's EcoQube delivers on this vision.

The Ecosense EcoQube is now available for purchase from Econsense, Amazon and approved channel partners.

About EcosenseEcosense is an innovator in the radon gas monitoring industry providing people peace of mind through its intelligent and highly accurate radon detectors for homes, educational campuses, assisted living centers, community centers and commercial buildings. The company's smart real-time radon detectors utilize a patented transformative ion chamber detection technology with high accuracy performance capable of delivering the first radon result in minutes not days. For more information, please visit www.ecosense.io.

