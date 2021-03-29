Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions Of The General Shareholders' Meeting

BOGOTA, Colombia, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol or the "Company") announced today that at the ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, held on March 26, 2021, the Company's Shareholders approved the following:

1. The earnings distribution proposal presented for their consideration, which establishes the distribution of an ordinary dividend per share of seventeen pesos (COP$ 17).

The dividend will be paid to all shareholders in a single installment on April 22, 2021.

2. The appointment of its Board of Directors as follows:

Non Independent Representative:

Germán Quintero Rojas

Independent Representatives:

Cecilia María Vélez White

Luis Guillermo Echeverri Vélez

Juan Emilio Posada Echeverri

Sergio Restrepo Isaza

Luis Santiago Perdomo Maldonado

Esteban Piedrahíta Uribe

Hernando Ramírez Plazas (postulated by representatives of the hydrocarbon producing departments)

Carlos Gustavo Cano Sanz (postulated by ten (10) minority shareholders with major shareholding)

3. The appointment of Ernst & Young Audit S.A.S as the External Auditor for 2021 and the option to use in 2022.

4. The revision to the bylaws proposed by Company Management

Once duly ratified and recorded in the commercial registry, the Company will issue an additional press release to inform of the same.

The text can be found in the following link:

https://www.ecopetrol.com.co/wps/wcm/connect/8d9fb8cb-3881-4419-8b1b-843b18933543/200303+Bylaws+Ecopetrol+VF.PDF?MOD=AJPERES&attachment=false&id=1614809799363

