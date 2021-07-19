Ecomondo And Key Energy 2021: Focus On The Green Challenges Of The African And Europe Continent.

RIMINI, Italy, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A driving force for environmental business and an ecological transition accelerator: four days of business and know-how exchange with top experts from the European Commission, innovators, international and national authorities, the world of science and university, decision makers and investors. All gathered from 26 th to 29 th October, at Rimini Expo Center in Italy, for Ecomondo(24 th edition) and Key Energy(14 th edition). "These two shows of ours," explained Corrado Peraboni, CEO of IEG- Italian Exhibition Group, "are green economy and renewable energy leaders in the Euro Mediterranean basin. They present products and compare projects for the global green challenges that every country has been called upon to resolve, particularly those on the African and European continent."

As IEG's Green&Technology group exhibition manager, Alessandra Astolfi, adds: "The African embassiesof Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Ruandaand Kenya, to name but a few, will be represented at the trade shows, as well as companies, associations and buyers from the aforementioned countries and from Europe, to further their know-how, develop networking and finalize business agreements".

Besides the exhibition area, which will occupy all the Expo Center and is the core of Ecomondo and Key Energy, the two shows will also feature 150 seminars and conferences - many of which international and in English - officiated by professor Fabio Fava and Gianni Silvestrini as heads of their respective Scientific and Technical Committees. The main theme, the Mediterranean basin: as part of the BlueMed Pilot initiative and with the participation of the European Commission, the event will illustrate the production and plastic recyclingstrategies for a clean sea and for recovering degenerated ecosystems and habitats. Other events will deal with the topic of circular bio-economy proposed by the Mission Soil Health and Food Mission Board to ensure that 75% of soils are healthy by 2030, as well as workshops on plastic waste transformation.

For Key Energy, the opening conference will shed light on the opportunities for Italy linked to the PNRR, (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), on incentive policies for energy transition and the assessment of their impact on the Nation-System. Moreover, the Africa Green Growth event, in collaboration with ITA, Italian Trade Agency, will involve institutional representatives and African associations from Kenya and Ruanda, as well as Italian companies in Sub-Saharan Africa and will highlight the future role of wind energy in the African continent's energy mix. Another topic: the electricity sector, at the center of European actions to re-launch the economy.

