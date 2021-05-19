Ecolab Revises Date For Its 2021 Investor Day To Tuesday, September 14

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc. has revised the date for its previously announced Investor Day for professional investors to Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

About EcolabA trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @ Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

Investor Contacts:

Michael Monahan+1 651 250 2809

Nate Brochmann+1 651 250 3837

Andrew Hedberg+1 651 250 2185

May 19, 2021

(ECL-C)