Ecolab Introduces New Digital Training Solution To Improve Operating Room Cleanliness And Turnaround Time

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has added a new on-demand digital training solution to its industry-leading Operating Room (OR) Program. The elevated OR program, called Ecolab OR Program Reinforced, is a comprehensive solution that now includes a digital training element to help hospitals improve the quality and consistency of clean for this critical care area.

Built on Ecolab's intuitive, cloud-based Lobster Ink learning management platform, the digital training includes more than 30 lessons. The training and cleaning processes used in this content have been awarded the AORN SEAL OF RECOGNITION, which is reserved for the highest quality hospital staff training, education and in-service programs consistent with the AORN Guidelines for Perioperative Practice.

"The impact of the global pandemic on hospitals, including unprecedented staff turnover, increases the need for easy-to-use, on-demand training," said Beth Simermeyer, executive vice president and president of Ecolab's Global Healthcare, Life Sciences and Hand Care businesses. "Ecolab understands that getting surgical procedures safely back up and running is key for hospitals to return to profitability. Our new training program helps operating room cleaning teams improve efficiency and consistency, helping improve on-time starts and safety for surgeries."

Ecolab has decades of experience working to help keep hospitals and healthcare settings clean. More than 2,000 operating rooms in North America rely on Ecolab's OR Program to monitor and standardize cleaning processes and drive measurable improvements to clinical, operational and financial outcomes - helping to keep more than 2.3 million surgeries safe annually. 1 Combining products, processes, service and training, the Ecolab OR Program can help improve the cleaning frequency and thoroughness of high-touch objects by up to 250% 2 over industry average 3, while reducing OR turnover time 4.

The addition of in-person training and on-demand lessons reinforces best practices for hospital OR turnover teams anytime and anywhere. This helps ensure all team members, regardless of tenure, have the same knowledgebase to strengthen workflows and standardize cleaning protocols. With a high functioning cleaning team, hospital administrators will ultimately be enabled to reduce costs associated with late starts, surgical site infections (SSIs) and other healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

"As COVID-19 challenges our hospital customers in new ways, we've strengthened our best-in-class training capabilities to help improve environmental hygiene in critical care areas," said Chris Smith, senior vice president and general manager for Ecolab's North America Healthcare business. "We want to continue to help hospital leaders drive the outcomes they care about most, and we are excited to help drive better OR cleaning efficacy and efficiency with this innovation."

To learn more about Ecolab OR Program Reinforced, visit www.ecolab.com/or-program.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) - Get Report is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

