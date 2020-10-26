Ecogensus Receives Notice Of Allowance From European Patent Office For Waste-to-Fuel Process

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecogensus, LLC ("Ecogensus" or the "Company"), a leading technology company in the resource recovery and waste management industry, today announced the European Patent Office's issuance of a notice that it intends to grant a patent for the Company's process of converting solid wastes into fuel (European Patent Application No. 15 854 145.8).

Ecogensus has a full suite of patents granted in the United States as well as countries in Asia and South America in the areas of waste recycling and resource recovery ("waste-to-value"). The new European patent covers the foundational process for conversion of solid wastes into a fuel, a process which enables diversion from waste from landfills and displacement of coal with Ecogensus' waste-derived fuel.

"We are very pleased with this new addition to our patent portfolio in the waste-to-value space," commented Bjørnulf Østvik, Ecogensus' CEO and CTO. "Our process enables greater sustainability in waste management, is a key part of the solution for dealing with plastic waste in oceans, and enables a quicker and more economical way to displace coal in existing power plants. This new notice of allowance from the EPO broadens the growing global patent protection of our waste processing solutions."

Ecogensus systems efficiently convert mixed solid wastes, including plastic waste, into a high energy fuel that can directly replace coal. Ecogensus' flagship system is the Model EGS-5000L, a ruggedized, transportable waste conversion system designed for deployment and installation at transfer stations, recycling centers, or directly at the landfill.

About Ecogensus

Ecogensus is an advanced technology company focused on delivering sustainable waste management solutions to customers around the world. Ecogensus' mission addresses public health, environmental, and national security objectives. For more information, visit: www.ecogensus.com

