EcoFlow And Prolycht Bring Their Latest Tech To Cine Gear Expo 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, attended a two-day exhibition at Cine Gear's LA Expo with new lighting company Prolycht. The co-exhibitors introduced the EcoFlow DELTA Max, an expandable power station that can power heavy-duty devices, and the Prolycht Orion 300 FS, a versatile LED spotlight with a full-color spectrum output, as a one-two punch to the Hollywood community.

First held in 1996, Cine Gear Expo is a global event for the technology, entertainment, and media industry, offering artists and technicians the opportunities to discover and learn the latest technology and techniques in content capture hardware, workflow software, support equipment, and production service. Together with Prolycht, EcoFlow joined Cine Gear Expo's most recent list of exhibitors, bringing a combo of portable power and full-color lighting to the event's 2021 edition.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Prolycht and bring more possibilities to the cinematography world," said Boyang Zhang, Director of Enterprise Business at EcoFlow. "The DELTA Max simplifies the process of large shoots and brings more flexibility by providing a portable and renewable power source. It frees photographic equipment like an Orion 300 FS from the grid and enables filmmakers to explore untapped territories."

Launched in July 2021 on Kickstarter, the EcoFlow DELTA Max became the most funded tech project on the crowdfunding platform along with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro. With a base capacity of 2016Wh expandable to 6048Wh, the EcoFlow DELTA Max can serve as a backup power solution or power professional tools, one of which would be the Prolycht Orion 300 FS. Revolutionary in its own way, the Prolycht Orion 300 FS can emit almost any color and accurately emulate any light source via its Hyperlight color engine. The extreme accuracy, combined with its ability to shape and control light in a multitude of ways, offers cinematographers new creative opportunities.

"The DELTA Max and the Orion 300 FS are a natural fit, and there are a lot of similarities between EcoFlow and Prolycht. Both companies are young and innovative and look to transform businesses and industries with their technology. We saw many positives during the two-day exhibition as the combo drew a great deal of attention from the Hollywood community, and many insightful exchanges were made with exhibitors, leaders, and professionals from different industries," said Zhang.

