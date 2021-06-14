EcoFlow Amazon Prime Day Starts One Week In Advance

IRWINDALE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, announced today that it will kick off its Early Prime Day Sale on June 14, one week ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

IRWINDALE, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, announced today that it will kick off its Early Prime Day Sale on June 14, one week ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021.

EcoFlow DELTAEcoFlow DELTA represents the gold standard of portable power. Compatible with a wide range of devices, you can power pretty much anything, whenever and wherever. For Prime Day, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. We're slashing the price of solar panels too, pick up a DELTA and two 160W solar panels to save $650. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Huge 1260Wh battery capacity

1800W Output, power most appliances

Power 13 devices all at once.

Solar & car charging

Price Was: $1,399 Now: $1,099

DELTA + 2 160W Solar Panels PriceWas: $2299 Now: $1649

EcoFlow RIVEREcoFlow RIVER is made for the outdoors. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Handy 288Wh Battery Capacity

Power 1800W devices with X-Boost

Expandable capacity

Solar & car charging

PriceWas: $349 Now: $279

EcoFlow RIVER MaxEcoFlow RIVER Max is the expanded version of RIVER. Take power anywhere, charge up at record speeds and focus on adventuring. For Prime Day 2021, it's at EcoFlow's best price ever. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Handy 576Wh Battery Capacity

Power 1800W devices with X-Boost

Removable battery

Solar & car charging

PriceWas: $349 Now: $279

EcoFlow RIVER ProRIVER Pro is a powerhouse for off-grid adventures. Keep multiple devices powered on at once and recharge in record times via car, solar, or AC outlets. Sale starts June 14th.

Top 5 Features

X-Stream, the world's fastest power station charging tech: 0-80% within 1 hour.

Huge 720Wh Battery Capacity

Power 1800W devices with X-Boost

Expandable capacity to 1440Wh

Solar & car charging

PriceWas: $649 Now: $579

Solar PanelsEcoFlow portable Solar Panels (110W/160W) let you charge anywhere. Buy individually, or bundle with an EcoFlow power station to save even more for prime day.

Top Features

Portable, foldable and durable

Kickstand case for easy set up

Water & dust resistant

110W PriceWas: $399 Now: $249

160W PriceWas: $449 Now: $299

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecoflow-amazon-prime-day-starts-one-week-in-advance-301311435.html

SOURCE EcoFlow Technology Inc.