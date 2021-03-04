Eco Innovation And Marijuana Company Of America Deepen Partnership Around Supercritical Extraction Technology Through Share Exchange Agreement

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") with Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) ("MCOA").

The Agreement represents the shared commitment by both companies to drive further strategic value by deepening the cooperative relationship between the two companies through a mutual investment. Board votes were unanimously in favor of the Agreement for both companies.

This Agreement follows the Company's January 28, 2021 announcement of the signing of an exclusive license agreement with Glytech, LLC ("Glytech") to use and market Glytech's specialized supercritical extraction technology for bioactive compounds.

Glytech's technology has strong application for CBD and licensed marijuana extraction and utilizes a non-CO2 solvent to extract valuable bioactive compounds from plant-based materials to create a fluid output that is superior in viscosity to the output of standard CO2-based extraction methods. The nontoxic and natural focus of this extraction methodology is in-line with ECOX's core philosophy of promoting social well-being and environmentally friendly technology.

"We see a number of strong synergies to be gained from a deeper strategic association with MCOA and its wide distribution footprint and commercial engagement with natural wellness including hemp-based extraction," noted Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "Our recent exclusive license agreement with Glytech has opened the door to an expanded range of strategic options with companies, both in the US and Canada, seeking an edge in market-leading extraction technology for products derived from CBD and licensed marijuana. This gives us exposure to a rapidly growing space while making use of our proprietary licensed technology."

According to the Agreement, Marijuana Company of America issued $650k in MCOA common stock to Eco Innovation Group on March 1, 2021 in exchange for $650k in ECOX common stock, with the number of shares being determined by a reference price based on recent trading activity, as established in the Agreement. Please review the 8-K filing that both Company's made with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the following links for more details: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1144169/000107997321000139/ecox_8k.htm https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1078799/000107997321000131/mcoa_8k-030221.htm

