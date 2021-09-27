Eco-Friendly, Refillable MK Outdoor Lighter Offers Sustainability And Convenience

Creating new memories around the campfire just got better.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MK Lighter is proud to introduce MK Outdoor, a new, environmentally-friendlier lighter, fit for life's adventures—whether it's hiking, camping, fishing, off-roading or overlanding, MK Outdoor will be there every step of the way.

Choose to re-use a more sustainable lighter.

Product Features:

Feature-rich, ergonomic body design with slip guard rubber finish for maximum grip

Foldable and wind-proof

Multiple earth-toned color selections available

Longer-lasting and refillable with premium butane; decreases waste created by disposable lighters

Choose to re-use a more sustainable lighter. Let's give back to mother nature by decreasing waste, one lighter at a time!

Come see us at NACS Chicago , Booth 1459, Oct. 5th-8th.

About MK Lighter MK Lighter is an internationally recognized global product provider. With over 4,500 employees worldwide and over 2.5 million square feet of manufacturing facilities, we produce over 700 million lighters per year.MK Lighter is a California-based company that develops modern and reliable lighters. Our design creativity, along with our ongoing technology-based innovation, makes MK Lighter the choice for wind-proof and standard flame lighters. The MK Lighter mission has always been to design and curate a lighter portfolio that provides safety, quality and innovative, inspired creations for the masses.

