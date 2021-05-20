ECMOHO Limited Retains Deltec International Group And Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC To Provide Corporate Advisory And Investor Relations Services

SHANGHAI, China, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services...

SHANGHAI, China, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of Deltec International Group ("Deltec") to provide corporate advisory services, and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC ("Skyline") to assist with the management of its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.

Deltec is an international financial and insurance group of fully licensed and regulated entities, some operating for over 70 years. Deltec draws upon the diversity of experience and backgrounds of more than 150 professionals. Deltec's team includes private bankers, wealth managers, corporate bankers, insurance and investment banking professionals from top-tier firms, trust officers, lawyers and certified public accountants with the knowledge, experience and global network to provide world-class expertise.

Skyline, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides valuable assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages, while helping to broaden awareness of these public companies within the investment community.

"Our recent operating activities, growth objectives, and evaluation of new business opportunities prompted ECMOHO to select Deltec as our corporate advisor and Skyline as our investor relations representative. We believe both firms' capital markets experience, strong reputations, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for ECMOHO as we enter into a growth phase. We want to have skilled partners like Deltec and Skyline by our side to advise on these important capital markets and corporate communications activities," stated Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of ECMOHO.

Mr. Sam Van, Managing Director of Deltec Investment Advisers Limited, said: "Deltec has operated and has had a strong presence in China for many years, especially in the healthcare and innovative technology sectors. We are delighted to commence our corporate advisory services for one of the leading integrated non-medical health and wellness companies in the country, as they embark on a variety of new initiatives and growth strategies."Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome ECMOHO Limited to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. ECMOHO is entering an exciting expansion phase in the Chinese health and wellness market, and we are delighted to provide assistance in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base."

