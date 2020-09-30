ECMC Foundation To Distribute $500,000 To Fund Educational Solutions That Advance Racial Equity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECMC Foundation announced today that it will distribute $500,000 to 37 nonprofit organizations nationwide to advance racial equity in education. This new program enables employees of the Foundation's parent company, ECMC Group, to nominate organizations in their communities working to close educational equity gaps among students of color from K-16 and across the educational spectrum.

Earlier this year, ECMC Foundation provided funding to 99 organizations nominated through its annual GO! Program (Generating Outcomes: Funding education innovation in our communities). Following the death of George Floyd and the protests for racial justice throughout the country that sparked difficult but necessary conversations and renewed commitments to address racism and systemic injustice through concrete action, ECMC Foundation launched the GO! Program for Educational Equity to encourage employees to identify and nominate organizations in their communities working to improve educational outcomes for students of color.

"This program recognizes organizations that help ensure students of color, who have historically faced discrimination and experience the long-term effects of systemic racism, are provided with opportunities to succeed academically," said Peter Taylor, president, ECMC Foundation. "This is a meaningful, tangible way for our organization and our employees to lift up and invest in organizations working to improve the educational outcomes of students of color in our communities throughout the U.S."

Selected organizations will use the funding for a variety of initiatives, including:

AMAZEworks ( St. Paul, Minn. ), which provides research-based, anti-bias curriculum, training and support to educators, plans to use its grant to support outreach around distance learning and to provide additional lessons to students and families around topics such as race, racism and discrimination.

), which provides research-based, anti-bias curriculum, training and support to educators, plans to use its grant to support outreach around distance learning and to provide additional lessons to students and families around topics such as race, racism and discrimination. CollegeTrack ( Los Angeles, Calif. ), which equips students confronting systemic barriers to earn bachelor's degrees, plans to use the funds to support operations at three Los Angeles regional centers during the 2020-21 academic year, ranging from academic support to helping students explore their passions and providing guidance related to paying for college.

), which equips students confronting systemic barriers to earn bachelor's degrees, plans to use the funds to support operations at three regional centers during the 2020-21 academic year, ranging from academic support to helping students explore their passions and providing guidance related to paying for college. The Houston Area Urban League ( Houston, Texas ), which advocates for and provides social services to people from disadvantaged backgrounds, plans to use the funds to address barriers students of color face in accessing and attaining a quality education by establishing a Parent Resource Center. This will provide parents with tools to support their children's academic, social and emotional development.

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and at a time when our nation is experiencing unrest due to systemic racism, we know providing support for these organizations will mean positive steps forward for students of color," said Jeremy Wheaton, ECMC Group president and CEO. "These organizations provide critical education and services to close racial equity gaps and to improve the futures of learners who are too often overlooked. We are inspired by their efforts and know the funds will be used to improve the lives of students and their families."

About ECMC FoundationECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and to facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments in two focus areas: College Success and Career Readiness; and uses a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to invest in both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org and ECMC Group by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

About ECMC GroupECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, nonprofit career education and funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals. Learn more by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

