ECMC Awards $270,000 In College Scholarships To 45 Students In Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) is proud to recognize 45 high school graduates from the class of 2021 as ECMC Scholars. The students are from eight select high schools across Virginia, and each earned a $6,000 scholarship.

For the past two years, these students participated in a comprehensive mentoring program designed to help build academic and life skills. Unlike a traditional academic scholarship, students were selected to participate in the program based on their potential—not solely on their academic merit. Working in collaboration with school staff and the ECMC Scholars Program team, students spent their junior and senior years of high school actively preparing for postsecondary education.

"The class of 2021 Scholars are amazing. Their world was turned upside down with the pandemic and virtual learning during their senior year of high school. I'm so proud of each of these students," said Jan Smith, ECMC Scholars program manager.

The scholarship funds can be used for enrollment in a degree or certificate program at an accredited college, university or career and technical education institution. In addition, each scholarship recipient has been given the opportunity to receive personalized near-peer college coaching services provided by Beyond 12, which provides academic, social and emotional support students need to persist in postsecondary education.

"Now more than ever, it is important to provide students with a holistic approach to helping them get to and through postsecondary education," said Paula Craw, vice president of outreach for ECMC. "The ECMC Scholars Program is designed to help students with challenges that may prevent them from reaching their education goals."

Since 2005, ECMC has awarded $9 million to 1,500 ECMC Scholars students in Virginia alone. Over the past 16 years, ECMC has awarded $19.5 million in scholarships to 3,246 students in Virginia, Oregon and Connecticut.

About ECMCECMC is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. ECMC works to lower student loan default rates; sponsors college access and success initiatives, and financial literacy programs; and provides resources to support student loan borrowers to successfully repay their loans. To learn more about ECMC's initiatives, visit www.ecmc.org/students.

