Eclipse Launches DermaFlex Line Of Microcannulas

DALLAS, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse, a US-based medical device manufacturer, is excited to introduce the DermaFlex line of microcannulas.

Now available for sale domestically, DermaFlex is an advancement in the design and usability of microcannulas.

DermaFlex Cannula

"With recent studies proving the efficacy of microcannulas, DermaFlex is the perfect offering for the modern aesthetic clinician. We are elated to bring DermaFlex to market," stated Tom O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Eclipse. "As the first microcannula we have brought to market from conception, FDA 510(k) clearance, and through production, it represents the continued evolution of Eclipse as the leading medical device manufacturer for dermatologists and med spas."

Available in eight different sizes, each DermaFlex pack includes both pilot needle and microcannula. The microcannula offers a balance between rigidity and flexibility to give the practitioner unmatched control over injection depth and direction.

For information about DermaFlex and other Eclipse products, including Eclipse PRP® and Votesse™ hair health nutraceutical, visit eclipsemed.com. To be contacted by your Eclipse representative call us at (800) 759-6876 or email info@eclipsemed.com.

Eclipse DermaFlex is FDA 510(k) cleared as a Class II medical device.

