EClinical Solutions Market By Clinical Trial Phases, Product, Delivery, End-user And Region - Global Forecasts To 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical trial phases, Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, ETMF, Analytics, Integration, Safety), Delivery (Web-based, On demand, On premise, Cloud), End user (Pharma & Biotech,...

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical trial phases, Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, ETMF, Analytics, Integration, Safety), Delivery (Web-based, On demand, On premise, Cloud), End user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eClinical Solutions market is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2026 from USD 8.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and growing R&D expenditure on drug development by pharma-biotech companies are some of the major driving factors for the global eClinical solutions market.

Cloud-based (SaaS) segment is projected to record the highest CAGR

Based on delivery mode, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into web-hosted (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) solutions. In 2020, the web-hosted (on-demand) segment commanded the largest share of the global eClinical solutions market. The increasing number of cloud-based clinical trial solutions in the market and the rising adoption of these solutions in clinical research studies (owing to advantages such as ease of integration, quicker deployment, and flexible scalability with a fixed monthly fee) is fueling the growth of the cloud-based eClinical solutions market.

Phase III clinical trials is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the clinical trial phase, the eClinical solutions market has been segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV trials. The phase III clinical trials segment accounted for the largest share of the eClinical solutions market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for eClinical solutions for phase III trials due to the involvement of thousands of patients in this phase.

CROs segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the forecast period

Based on end user, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, consulting service companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and academic research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the eClinical solutions market in 2020. However, the CROs segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR (15.5%) in the next five years. The increasing number of CROs in developed as well as developing countries, and the rising instances of clinical trial outsourcing to specialized clinical research organizations are responsible for the high growth rate of this segment.

North America to Witness Significant Growth from 2021 to 2026

In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the eClinical solutions market. Increasing government grants to support clinical trials, continuous product development and new product launches by eClinical solution vendors, and growth in the number of partnerships for new drug development is further stimulating the demand for eClinical solutions in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Eclinical Solutions: Market Overview4.2 North America: Eclinical Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode and Country (2020)4.3 Eclinical Solutions Market Share, by Clinical Trial Phase (2021 Vs. 2026)

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Major Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Operational Costs and Regulatory Requirements Associated with Clinical Research Studies5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Novel Software Solutions in Clinical Research5.2.1.3 Increased Government Funding and Grants to Support Clinical Trials5.2.1.4 Need for Improved Data Standardization5.2.1.5 Increasing R&D Expenditure on Drug Development Pipeline by Pharma-Biotech Companies5.2.1.6 Growing Customer Base for Eclinical Solutions5.2.2 Major Market Restraints5.2.2.1 High Implementation Costs Associated with Eclinical Solutions5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals to Operate Eclinical Solutions5.2.2.3 Limited Awareness of Advantages of Eclinical Solutions Among Researchers5.2.3 Key Growth Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Clinical Research Activities in Emerging Asian Countries5.2.3.2 Greater Outsourcing of Clinical Trial Processes to Cros5.2.3.3 Rising Number of Clinical Trials in Emerging Countries5.2.3.4 Shift from Manual Data Interpretation to Real-Time Data Analysis During Clinical Studies5.2.4 Major Market Challenges5.2.4.1 Limited Adoption of Eclinical Solutions in Developing Nations5.2.4.2 Concerns About Software Reliability5.2.4.3 Patient Privacy Issues5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Eclinical Solutions Market5.4 Ecosystem Analysis of Eclinical Solutions Market5.5 Case Studies5.5.1 York Teaching Hospital Speeds Up Data Capture Process During Phase Iii Clinical Study5.5.2 Lshtm and Menafricar Use Data Capture Software to Study Meningococcal Carriage in African Meningitis Belt5.5.3 Clinical Trials Group at Ucl Uses Edc System to Capture and Verify Patient Feedback5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Global Eclinical Solutions Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems6.3 Clinical Trial Management Systems6.4 Clinical Analytics Platforms6.5 Randomization and Trial Supply Management6.6 Clinical Data Integration Platforms6.7 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions6.8 Safety Solutions6.9 Electronic Trial Master File Systems6.10 Regulatory Information Management Solutions6.11 Other Eclinical Solutions

7 Eclinical Solutions Market, by Delivery Mode7.1 Introduction7.2 Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions7.3 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premises) Solutions7.4 Cloud-Based (Saas) Solutions

8 Global Eclinical Solutions Market, by Clinical Trial Phase8.1 Introduction8.2 Phase I Clinical Trials8.3 Phase Ii Clinical Trials8.4 Phase Iii Clinical Trials8.5 Phase Iv Clinical Trials

9 Eclinical Solutions Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies9.3 Contract Research Organizations9.4 Consulting Service Companies9.5 Medical Device Manufacturers9.6 Hospitals9.7 Academic Research Institutes

10 Eclinical Solutions Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Key Market Players11.4 Market Share Analysis11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive Players11.5.4 Participants11.6 Eclinical Solutions Market: Sme Evaluation11.6.1 Progressive Companies11.6.2 Starting Blocks11.6.3 Responsive Companies11.6.4 Dynamic Companies11.7 Competitive Benchmarking11.7.1 Company Service Footprint (25 Companies)11.8 Competitive Situations and Trends11.8.1 Product/Service Launches11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Oracle Corporation.12.1.2 Dassault Systemes12.1.3 Parexel International Corporation12.1.4 Bioclinica, Inc. (Subsidiary of Cinven)12.1.5 Datatrak International, Inc.12.1.6 Signant Health (Crf Health)12.1.7 Ert Clinical12.1.8 Maxisit Inc.12.2 Other Players12.2.1 4G Clinical12.2.2 Eclinical Solutions LLC12.2.3 Veeva Systems12.2.4 Research Manager12.2.5 Saama Technologies12.2.6 Mednet12.2.7 Anju Software (Portfolio Company of Abry Partners)12.2.8 Medrio Inc12.2.9 Castor Edc 12.2.10 Clinpace Clinical Research 12.2.11 IBM Watson Health 12.2.12 Aris Global 12.2.13 Quretec. Ltd 12.2.14 Openclinica 12.2.15 Advarra 12.2.16 Real Time Software Solutions 12.2.17 Yprime

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j46ude

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eclinical-solutions-market-by-clinical-trial-phases-product-delivery-end-user-and-region---global-forecasts-to-2026-301389214.html

SOURCE Research and Markets