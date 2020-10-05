Echelon Stride Auto-Fold Smart Treadmill Makes Debut

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to revolutionizing the fitness category, Echelon Fitness raises the bar once again with the official launch of the newest addition to their connected fitness solutions, the Echelon Stride. Marking the brand's expansion into treadmills, the Stride remains in-step with Echelon's commitment to designing quality products that are both functional and technologically advanced. Among the Stride's many distinguishing features is its auto-fold capability, which makes collapsing, moving and storing this treadmill a breeze. It also offers comprehensive connectivity with thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes, enabling consumers to workout independently or virtually with other members from the comfort of their home.

"We continue to diversify our connected fitness offerings by rolling out new live and on-demand classes exclusively for our new smart treadmill, the Echelon Stride," stated Lou Lentine, president and CEO of Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC. "Ranging from walks, to bootcamps and everything in between, there's a class for every fitness level and workout preference. The best part? Every class features trending music across all genres."

In developing Echelon Stride, the brand once again delivers on their promise to offer the best innovation at a reasonable price. With the Stride, Echelon hits the bullseye of functionality, effortless technology and compact design without losing sight of community. Echelon Fitness is filming nearly 2,000 classes a month from their four studios in Miami, Florida and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Echelon Fitness' products aim to remove barriers to exercise and transform workouts into engaging, motivating experiences—and the Stride delivers on both goals:

New Live and On-Demand Classes: Created exclusively for the Echelon Stride, Stride classes will include everything from walks, sprints, races, bootcamps and everything in between; there's a Stride class and workout for everyone, regardless of fitness level or running experience. And, like all classes at Echelon, your workout will include all the music that you love - from Hip Hop to Rock, from Country to EDM.

Created exclusively for the Echelon Stride, Stride classes will include everything from walks, sprints, races, bootcamps and everything in between; there's a Stride class and workout for everyone, regardless of fitness level or running experience. And, like all classes at Echelon, your workout will include all the music that you love - from Hip Hop to Rock, from Country to EDM. Smart : Phone and tablet compatibility, charging port, 18.5" touch screen monitor, Bluetooth connectivity and access to connected community through the Echelon United Membership.

: Phone and tablet compatibility, charging port, 18.5" touch screen monitor, Bluetooth connectivity and access to connected community through the Echelon United Membership. Easy : Patented three-step auto-fold technology, built-in transport wheels and holders for phone, tablet and two water bottles

: Patented three-step auto-fold technology, built-in transport wheels and holders for phone, tablet and two water bottles Compact : Only 10" deep when folded

: Only 10" deep when folded Community-Centric : Works in concert with the Echelon United Membership, providing unparalleled access to world-class trainers, community members, multi-modality classes and exclusive fitness content.

: Works in concert with the Echelon United Membership, providing unparalleled access to world-class trainers, community members, multi-modality classes and exclusive fitness content. Informative : Eight pre-programmed workouts, scenic views, pulse readout, distance, incline, time, speed, and calorie burn

: Eight pre-programmed workouts, scenic views, pulse readout, distance, incline, time, speed, and calorie burn Safe : Stop features and generous step-off area on each side of the treadmill

: Stop features and generous step-off area on each side of the treadmill Affordable: Retail price starts at $1299 and includes a 30-day return policy, one-year warranty and free 30-day trial of world-renown Echelon United Membership

The Echelon Stride is part of Echelon Fitness' suite of connected fitness products, including a rower, several indoor bikes, touch-screen fitness mirrors and commercial products. To learn more and/or purchase the Echelon Stride, visit www.echelonfit.com .

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since deputing its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echelon-stride-auto-fold-smart-treadmill-makes-debut-301145335.html

SOURCE Echelon Fit