Echelon Foundation Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - David Cussen, Chief Executive Officer, Echelon Wealth Partners, his team and the Women's College Fundraiser, joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the annual Echelon Impact Day and close the market.

Echelon is committed to giving back to the communities in which they live and operate. The Echelon Foundation was created in 2018 as a corporate philanthropic platform to embrace these social responsibilities. In 2021 Echelon will be inaugurating an annual Echelon Impact Day, on October 7, as a day of focused contribution to a worthy charitable cause. This year Echelon is partnering with Women's College Hospital (WCH) and the Human Anti-Trafficking Response Team (HART) to raise $100,000 to address the growing concern of sex trafficking - a nation-wide, under-researched, under-reported criminal activity that has serious lifelong consequences for its victims. For more information visit https://www.echelonpartners.com/ .

