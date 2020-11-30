Echelon Fitness Announces Cyber Monday Flash Sale

25% Off All Equipment and Accessories Site-Wide is Biggest Sale Ever In Connected Fitness. With Minimal Delays and Special Financing, Consumers Can Receive Most Products By Christmas

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Fitness is announcing a special, never before available, CYBER MONDAY FLASH SALE offering 25% OFF site-wide including equipment and accessories.

And for those ready to workout, Echelon's immersive connected equipment is ready to ship. Customers who order on Cyber Monday can receive their products by Christmas.

Echelon offers connected bikes that give an immersive studio experience, smart rowers that take the rower down the best waterways in the world and reflect smart mirrors for personal training at the touch of a button. One Echelon membership allows up to five family members to enjoy all the benefits.

Two newest innovations include:

The smart Echelon Stride connected treadmill, with access to thousands of daily live and on-demand studio level classes with our world class instructors, easy set up and storage, built in wheels and a slim ten-inch-deep profile when folded.

Echelon's limited edition Connect EX-1 LE in matte grey.The EX-1 LE offers sleek, aesthetic appeal while remaining equipped with the functionality necessary for effective rides for years to come.

There's no better time to buy Echelon's connected equipment! Details on offer, equipment and benefits of membership can be found at https://echelonfit.com/ . **Memberships not included in the discount offer.

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since deputing its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/.

