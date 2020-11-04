EC Mergers & Acquisitions Advised BIA Separations On Its Sale To Sartorius

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EC Mergers & Acquisitions ("EC M&A") is pleased to confirm the sale of BIA Separations, the Slovenian purification specialist, to the Sartorius Group. The transaction was completed on November 2, 2020, after receiving the required approvals. EC M&A acted as the exclusive financial advisor to BIA Separations on this transaction.

BIA Separations develops and manufactures market-leading products for purification and analysis of large biomolecules, such as viruses, plasmids and mRNA, which are used in cell and gene therapies and other advanced therapies. BIA's technology for manufacturing-scale purification is already used in production of the first commercialized advanced therapeutics, and the company also has a strong presence with such novel drug candidates in the clinical pipeline. BIA is forecasted to earn revenue of approx. €25 million in 2020. The total purchase price of the transaction is €360 million of which €240 million were paid in cash and €120 million in Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares. Both parties have further agreed on three tranches of earn-out payments based on performance over the next five financial years.

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

"EC M&A played a critical role in advising us through this important transaction," said Emmerich Zoechbauer, Chairman of BIA Separations. "Their large, global team represented us with the highest level of professionalism and integrity, while providing invaluable advice. EC M&A's biopharma industry knowledge and global relationships with the major players in the industry were crucial in achieving an amazing outcome for the shareholders and the right strategic partner for BIA Separations and its employees."

