EBay Names Cornelius Boone Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announced the appointment of Cornelius Boone as SVP, Chief People Officer. In this role, Cornelius will be responsible for all aspects of human resources across eBay. He will drive business performance, talent development and acquisition, learning and development, compensation, benefits, HR shared services, and people tools and technologies. He will also provide oversight of eBay's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) team and initiatives. Cornelius will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer and will join the company in early February.

"We are excited to welcome Cornelius to the team," said Jamie Iannone, eBay's CEO. "I've known him for many years, and I'm impressed by his enthusiasm and strong leadership acumen. He has an impressive combination of technology, ecommerce, operations, supply chain/logistics and employment law experience. I'm confident that Cornelius will integrate seamlessly with our strong and talented executive leadership team."

Cornelius brings exceptional experience across all facets of human resource strategy and development on a global scale, most recently overseeing the People functions for American Airlines Group, one of the world's largest airlines. While at American, Cornelius was also responsible for expanding and improving the DEI programs.

Prior to joining American Airlines, Cornelius held various HR positions at Walmart where he was most recently the Vice President of Field Hourly Talent Management which supported more than one million US sales associates. During his time at Walmart, Cornelius also worked in the Bay Area leading and co-leading human resources for a number of the business segments at Walmart ecommerce. Cornelius began his career in employment law at Littler Mendelson, the largest labor and employment law firm in the U.S. and he earned his Bachelors and JD from the University of Arkansas.

"I am thrilled to join the eBay team," said Cornelius Boone, incoming SVP, Chief People Officer, eBay. "eBay has one of the strongest, purpose-driven, cultures I've encountered and their desire and drive to create economic opportunity for all is truly an inspiration."

The company also announced that current SVP, Chief People Officer, Kristin Yetto will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

"We are incredibly grateful to Kristin for the nearly 18 years she's spent at eBay," said Jamie Iannone, eBay's CEO. "Kristin became Chief People Officer in 2015 and since then, she has built a strong, modern People team with enormously talented professionals who put their hearts into their work on behalf of employees around the world. We're in a stronger position today because of her leadership. As a leader with deep eBay experience and understanding, she will be missed. We want to wish Kristin the best of luck with her future endeavors."

