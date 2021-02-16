EBay Issues Statement Regarding The CMA Announcement

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (EBAY) - Get Report can confirm that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced it has concerns that the proposed transaction between eBay Inc. and Adevinta ASA could reduce competition in the UK, following its Phase 1 review.

eBay and Adevinta now have the opportunity to propose potential remedies to avoid the transaction being referred to further investigation. While eBay and Adevinta do not agree with the CMA's reasoning, they will work constructively with the CMA and are confident in finding a suitable resolution.

eBay and Adevinta will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the CMA's competition concerns before the deadline of February 23, 2021. The CMA will then have five working days to consider whether to accept the solutions, or to refer the deal to an in-depth investigation. A further update will be provided in early March following this decision.

In 2019, eBay Classified Group's UK business accounted for less than 10% of its consolidated revenues and Adevinta's UK business accounted for only 1% of its consolidated revenues.

eBay and Adevinta remain excited about the proposed transaction and look forward to closing.

About eBay:eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled $100 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "approximate," "believe," "commit," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "potential," "should," "would," "confident," "will" and other similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect eBay's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and actual events may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risks, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside the control of eBay. The forward-looking statements in this document address a variety of subjects including, for example, the closing of the Transaction and the potential benefits of the Transaction. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the possibility that regulatory and other approvals and conditions to the Transaction are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all, including the possibility that the parties are not able to agree with the CMA on acceptable solutions to address the CMA's concerns; the possibility that eBay may not fully realize the projected benefits of the Transaction; changes in the anticipated timing for closing the Transaction; business disruption during the pendency of or following the Transaction; diversion of management time on Transaction-related issues; the reaction of customers and other persons to the Transaction; and other events that could adversely impact the completion of the Transaction, including COVID-19 and industry or economic conditions outside of our control. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to eBay's overall business, including those more fully described in eBay's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-issues-statement-regarding-the-cma-announcement-301228689.html

SOURCE eBay Inc.