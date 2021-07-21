EBay And Top Officials Named In Federal Lawsuit Filed By Law Offices Of Rosemary C. Scapicchio; Allegations Of Systematic And Psychological Torture Aimed At Silencing Journalists

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal lawsuit was filed this morning at the Moakley Courthouse in Boston, on behalf of David and Ina Steiner, Natick, Massachusetts journalists behind the ecommerce trade publication, EcommerceBytes. The journalists accuse eBay, a multinational company with a market value of more than $47 billion, of engaging in a conspiracy to torture them both emotionally and psychologically. The suit also names eBay's former CEO, former Chief Communications Officer, and Progressive F.O.R.C.E Concepts. The lawsuit was filed by the Law Offices of Rosemary C. Scapicchio.

"We have endured enormous cruelty and abuse and feared for our lives," said David Steiner, plaintiff suing eBay.

A link to the complaint can be found here. A link to the news conference earlier today featuring the Steiners and their attorney can be found here.

The suit alleges eBay engaged in a conspiracy to intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence the Steiners through a barrage of around-the-clock cyberstalking, ominous death threats and deliveries, and in-person surveillance that caused the Steiners to fear for their lives.

"The Plaintiffs are taking the brave step to hold all those responsible, accountable for these despicable acts," said Scapicchio, lawyer for the Plaintiffs.

"This has been an unbelievably difficult ordeal for my wife and I," said David Steiner. "Never did we imagine doing our jobs as journalists would lead to this. We want to protect the rights of reporters and their freedom of the press. We have endured enormous cruelty and abuse and feared for our lives. If this behavior can happen to us, it can happen to anyone."

The suit seeks damages to be awarded by a jury.

The legal team consists of the Law Offices of Rosemary Scapicchio, the Law Office of Jillise McDonough, and the Law Office of Laura Panos.

Media Contact: Sean Hennessey The Castle Group shennessey@thecastlegrp.com617.943.4323

