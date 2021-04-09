EBANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ebang International Holdings, Inc. On Behalf Of Ebang Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (EBON) on behalf of Ebang stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ebang has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 6, 2021, analyst Hindenburg Research published a report alleging the Chinese cryptocurrency company is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a "series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties." According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go "primarily for development," and that allegedly $21 million was directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the company's Chairman/CEO Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang's earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange failed due to widespread media coverage of its relationship with Yindou, a massive Chinese peer-to-peer online lending scheme that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million "vanish(ing) into thin air".

On this news, Ebang's share price fell as much as 16% on April 6, 2021, to close at $5.53 per share.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005799/en/