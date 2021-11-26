EB5 BRICS Announces EB-5 US Investor Visa Events In India, Dubai & Singapore In November 2021 Thru January 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EB5 BRICS announced today its scheduled travel to India, Dubai and Singapore to meet with families who are interested in immigrating to the United States via the EB-5 Investor Visa Program.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EB5 BRICS announced today its scheduled travel to India, Dubai and Singapore to meet with families who are interested in immigrating to the United States via the EB-5 Investor Visa Program. The trip, scheduled for November 24th through January 21st, 2022, will include India , UAE and Singapore .

"After a gap of nearly two years we are ready to hit the road again and will be conducting one-on-one in-person meetings to discuss EB-5 immigration and investment options," said Vivek Tandon, EB5 BRICS Founder and CEO. "Our team is fully vaccinated (incl. booster shot) and will follow all local Covid-19 safety protocols. We are looking forward to meeting with our current clients to discuss the changes to the program, as well as meet with and answer questions for individuals in India who are interested in learning more about immigration to the U.S. through an Investor Visa." Tandon, an EB-5 investment banker and attorney, will make the trip on behalf of EB5 BRICS.

Through the EB-5 program, investors have a direct route to permanent residency in the U.S. for themselves, spouse and children under 21 by making an investment in a project that creates jobs. The minimum investment with a direct investment is that of the U.S. $500,000 (The program is up for review by congress in December 2021, the investment amount may be increased above $500k.).

The investor and their family will profit from the ability to live, work, and retire in the United States, as well as the ability to attend college or university at resident rates and enjoy all of the benefits of permanent residency in the United States.

About EB5 BRICS:EB5 BRICS offers foreign investors the opportunity and instruments to gain permanent residency in the United States. Their team of experts partners with Regional Centers, business and tax law experts, and real estate and business management professionals to help clients achieve their goals of investment-based immigration to the United States.

Dubai - Nov. 24-25

- Mumbai - Dec. 1-2

- Pune - Dec. 3

- Bangalore - Dec. 4-5

- Chennai - Dec. 6

- Hyderabad - Dec. 7-8

- Delhi - Dec. 9-10

- Singapore - Jan. 17-21

If you'd like to meet and discuss EB-5 immigration and EB-5 investments including Current Direct EB-5 opportunities and Regional Center EB-5 Projects (subject to program reauthorization), fill out the form.

Media Contact: Vivek Tandon, EsqEB5 BRICS, LLC8383 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 800 Beverly Hills, CA 90211213.344.5941 https://www.eb5brics.com

Securities offered through Sequence Financial Specialists LLC (Member FINRA / SIPC ). EB5 BRICS, LLC is not a broker-dealer, does not offer securities and is not registered with FINRA or any other securities-regulating organizations. The CEO of EB5 BRICS is registered with Sequence. EB5 BRICS is not affiliated with Sequence. Information contained in this message may be privileged and confidential and protected from disclosure. If the reader of this message is not the intended recipient or an employee or agent responsible for delivering this message to the intended recipient. You are hereby notified that any dissemination, distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. If you have received this communication in error, please notify us immediately by replying to the message and deleting it from your computer.

Sequence Financial Specialists LLC professionals are committed to acting in our retail client's best interest. For important information on Regulation Best Interest, including Form CRS and other disclosures, please visit our website at www.sequencefinancialspecialists.com .

SOURCE EB5 BRICS LLC