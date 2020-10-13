EB2B Retail In India - Cruise Control Post COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unlocking the Indian EB2B Retail Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by consistent expected increase in private consumption, the Indian retail market is expected to grow at ~10% CAGR to reach ~$ 1.6 TN by FY 25. Despite the current economic slowdown and the expected normalized real GDP forecast of 6 to 7%, this report expects the private consumption expenditure to continue driving ~60% of the nominal GDP. This is predominantly going to be driven by consumer retail consumption of goods, which is expected to continue driving ~50% of the private consumption. Driven by the same, the consumer retail market will grow at 10% YoY from nearly $900 BN today to reach $1.6 TN by FY 25.This huge retail market is facilitated through a long B2B retail supply chain between the brand/manufacturers, and the end consumer through multiple intermediaries. All these complexities bring in their own set of implications.This consumer retail market in India is largely unorganized, which drives 72% of the retail goods flow by value. The key stakeholders in this value chain are ~13 Mn class B/C/D retailers (turnover of less than USD 40K per month), who are largely under-served by brands and distributors. These retailers get on an average ~65-70% fill rates, even from brand distributors. Estimated 70% products reach retailers through wholesalers without formal credit, no service and limited selection. This high number of retail stores plus a plethora of smaller wholesalers/stockists operating in the supply chain, create a challenge for demand consolidation for the brands/manufacturers.The Indian retail economy is on a strong growth path to reach $1.3 Tn in the next 5 years; 13 Mn Kiranas form the backbone of this Retail in India. Kiranas have specially proved their resilience in the recent times of COVID-19 on merits such as accessibility/reach, home delivery, localized experience, selling on credit, support from the government.These Kiranas have various business as well as financial needs such as inventory management to reduce cost of operations, transparency in pricing and newer revenue streams, effective support on Credit, Credit Management, GST support, Digital Payments and so on.To address these issues various business models have come up. While multiple eB2B models have come up on the fintech and retail side already who are trying to act as one-stop shop for all Kirana needs, the interesting bit is the sector convergence happening with certain other B2C sectors.Driven by the above, Digital models will drive the Phygital' kiranas and enhance the potential of the channel to further bolster its role in the strong Indian $1Tn Indian Retail economy. Key Topics Covered: Part I: Unlocking the Indian eB2B retail opportunity 1. Why is the Indian B2B Retail Industry the opportunity to tap?1.1. India retail market size and growth forecasts1.2. B2B Retail value chain1.3. B2B intermediaries personas1.4. Types of B2B models1.5. Buyer satisfaction and pain points1.6. Seller satisfaction and pain points1.7. B2B margins by product category and B2B model1.8. B2B retail market size1.9. Market size segmentation 2. Indian eB2B market opportunity - The Juggernaut!2.1. eB2B overview: product flow and value proposition2.2. User satisfaction with eB2B2.3. Comparison on user satisfaction with other B2B models2.4. Awareness and willingness to use for eB2B2.5. Key triggers for eB2B adoption2.6. NPS metrics2.7. Government regulations overview2.8. Comparison with eB2C2.9. eB2B market opportunity2.10. Growth drivers 3. Current Indian eB2B business models - What it takes to win!3.1. eB2B business models classification3.2. eB2B models classification3.3. Case study - Udaan3.4. Case study - Shopx3.5. Case study - JumboTail3.6. Case study - BigBasket Business3.7. Case study - Ninjacart3.8. Player comparisons3.9. Unaddressed opportunities 4. The Path to Profitability!4.1. Deep dive: 4 key levers4.2. Case study - Alibaba 5. COVID impact on eB2B5.1. COVID impact on business operations5.2. Kiranas opportunity5.3. Expected growth and category evolution post COVID5.4. Changes in user behavior and preferences Part II: eB2B retail - Cruise control Post COVID 1. The Big Picture - How COVID-19 impacted India eB2B retail?1.1. India eB2B retail value proposition1.2. Indian B2B retail market opportunity1.3. COVID Impact1.4. Revised market, category growth estimates1.5. Pain points from traditional retail supply chain1.6. eB2B Value Proposition1.7. COVID GMV impact post lockdown 2. Retailer sentiments and their implications2.1. eB2B Recovery Curve post COVID2.2. eB2B retail awareness and willingness post COVID2.3. eB2B retail Share of Wallet post COVID2.4. eB2B retail usage criteria - pre COVID vs post COVID2.5. Purchase shift post COVID - eB2B retail vs Others2.5.1. cuts by city tier2.5.2. cuts by retailer turnover2.6. NPS metrics2.7. VAS adoption among eB2B retail users2.8. Willingness to try and pay for VAS - non eB2B retail users 3. eB2B retail - Post COVID growth journey3.1. eB2B retail recovery curve3.2. eB2B retail - retailer penetration and growth3.3. The Path Ahead3.4. Case study - Jio MartFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plnxpm

