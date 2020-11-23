Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Special Dividend

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As provided for under the definitive agreement for Morgan Stanley to acquire Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) - Get Report announced on October 8, 2020, the Board of Directors of Eaton Vance today declared a special dividend of $4.25 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.

Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of September 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $517.0 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information about Eaton Vance, visit eatonvance.com.

