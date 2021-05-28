Eaton Named To 100 Best Corporate Citizens List For 14th Consecutive Year By 3BL Media

Power management company Eaton announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 14th consecutive year by 3BL Media (formally CR Magazine).

Power management company Eaton announced that it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the 14th consecutive year by 3BL Media (formally CR Magazine). The ranking serves as a benchmark for companies working to improve transparency and performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices.

"It's deeply rooted in our culture that how we get our results is just as important as the results themselves," said Harold Jones, executive vice president, Eaton Business System and Sustainability, Eaton. "Our ESG performance is an important factor in how we measure ourselves as company. We're once again honored to be alongside others setting the example as great corporate citizens."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list ranks companies on the Russell 1000 Index. The ranking considers 146 ESG factors across the following pillars: climate change, employees, environment, ESG performance, financial, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society.

