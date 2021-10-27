Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable November 30, 2021

The Board of Directors of power management company Eaton (ETN) - Get Eaton Corp. Plc Report today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power - more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton's 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005882/en/