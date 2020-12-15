Eat Heart Healthy In The New Year With European Olive Oils

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a season full of cookies, cakes, and sugarplums, the new year gives diners a chance to reset. Healthy eating starts at home with one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen - Extra virgin Olive Oil. Both novice chefs and seasoned at-home cooks can create flavorful, healthy dishes incorporating Spanish olive oil from breakfast till dinner.

Best of all, recipes incorporating Olive Oil have shown to be heart healthy. According to the FDA, evidence shows that using two tablespoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil in dishes to replace the same amount of saturated fat found in other ingredients can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. This is thanks to the high oleic acid content found in Olive Oil, a staple of Mediterranean diet. Why choose EVOO of European origin, specifically Spanish? The country has some of the most meticulous safety food protocols in the world and moreover, Spain is world leader in quality, production, and commercialization of this incredible product.

From your first meal of the day to dinner, European Olive Oils are a crucial ingredient in recipes like:

All recipes courtesy of Olive Oil World Tour and using European Extra Virgin Olive Oil. For more information, please visit the official website at https://www.oliveoilworldtour.com .

About the Olive Oil World Tour In 2018, Olive Oils from Spain and the European Union launched a three-year campaign for cooking enthusiasts and world travelers to join the Mediterranean diet and the European healthy lifestyle through the "Olive Oil World Tour." This promotional initiative, carried out in collaboration with the E.U., is a multichannel campaign with outdoor advertising, social platforms, and an online presence developed under the motto "Olive Oil Makes a Tastier World." The Olive Oil World Tour has significant global reach since it includes informative actions in the main airports, train stations, and cruise terminals in Europe, the U.S.A. and Asia. Learn more at https://www.oliveoilworldtour.com/ and follow on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Olive Oils from Spain Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a nonprofit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product internationally. With the "Olive Oil World Tour" campaign as a tool, it has proposed to make the world a place with more flavor and urges consumers to join the European way of life: "Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain."

