Easy Tiger: New East Location Opens In February

Easy Tiger® returns to its downtown roots with a new location at 1501 East 7th Street Austin, Texas 78702, opening in February.

"We are making good on our promise to return to downtown," said CEO Mike Stitt. "We are grateful for everyone who has supported Easy Tiger this year and feel an enormous weight on our shoulders to pay it back, starting with our newest location on the East side where we'll be creating another 60+ jobs for Austin."

Just a few blocks away from the original 6th Street bakery, the new East location will feature:

Same Great 'Slow Down, Stay Awhile' : Award-winning dining experience with artisan bread and pastries, pretzels, signature sandwiches plus craft beer and cocktails.

: Award-winning dining experience with artisan bread and pastries, pretzels, signature sandwiches plus craft beer and cocktails. Big & Beautiful Outdoor-Indoor: East features 15,000 square feet of outdoor space, plus a stunning interior -- both available for private events.

East features 15,000 square feet of outdoor space, plus a stunning interior -- both available for private events. Health & Safety Always: There's no taking it Easy when it comes to safety. Spread out tables, temperature checked-team, mask requirement and abundant sanitization are standard at all locations.

"We are heading into this exciting new chapter with a transformative year behind us," said Head Doughpuncher David Norman, who opened Easy Tiger's first bakery in 2011. "Over our near decade on 6th Street, we witnessed the expansion of downtown's core entertainment district to the East side. We're so proud to be a part of the city's reopening and support our neighbors— part of what makes Austin so special."

As part of its expansion, Easy Tiger also welcomes Helen Nguyen (formerly of Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, Trudy's Restaurants) as Director of Operations. "I'm very excited to join such a passionate team to help expand one of Austin's most beloved brands," said Nguyen. "We are looking for folks who are passionate about serving others and ready to work. Come Roar with us on the East side!"

Easy Tiger is now hiring for all positions. Apply online: www.easytigerusa.com/jobs

Easy Tiger1501 East 7th Street Austin, Texas 78702(512) 839-8523

About Easy Tiger

Located in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger helps people Slow Down, Stay Awhile with artisan bread, cured meats, a full bar, and craft beers. Easy Tiger's in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Easy Tiger's wholesale bakery supplies hundreds of Austin's top restaurants, cafes, hotels and grocery stores (H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Randalls and Fresh Plus) with fresh baked goods daily. Austin Chronicle readers awarded Easy Tiger Best Bakery, Best Patio and Best Happy Hour in Austin and Easy Tiger was featured on PBS tasteMAKERS. Head Doughpuncher David Norman was recently nominated for a James Beard Award. Plan a visit, order delivery or learn to bake at www.easytigerusa.com today. Slow Down, Stay Awhile.

