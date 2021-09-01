Easy Tiger Community Bread: 100,000 Loaves Challenge Achieved

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Tiger® announces the achievement of its Community Bread Challenge in raising 100,000 loaves of bread for those in need by Labor Day 2021. The Company is proud to announce Community Bread is now and forever a part of its business model. Easy Tiger's initial Community Bread Challenge began in March 2020 as a response to the pandemic, delivering loaves of fresh Artisan bread to Austin-area food banks.

Texas Bake Shop & Beer Garden Makes Charity Efforts Permanent

"This is more than just a number," said Easy Tiger CEO Mike Stitt. "There are always going to be people who need good bread, so this is now a forever-thing at Easy Tiger. We will give back to our community with every day and every shift, each time the ovens turn on."

To date, a total of 60,000 Community Loaves have been baked and delivered through partnerships with Central Texas Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Keep Austin Fed, Drive a Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes. Easy Tiger will continue donating on a weekly basis and seeks more opportunities to feed Austin. Learn more about Community Bread: www.easytigerusa.com/community

"Our hard working bakery team has really felt the support of this great community," said Head Doughpuncher David Norman. "Knowing that our guests have helped put bread on the tables of those who are struggling boosts their day and lightens the work. Please continue to add community bread to your order when you are able. There are still so many in need and our team is proud to keep baking and delivering for them."

In order to expand the Community Bread program, Easy Tiger has added a third shift to keep up with demand and is now baking around-the-clock. The company has expanded its Austin workforce to more than 400, from pre-pandemic levels of 180. As it expands production in the second half of 2021, it is looking to hire another 50 bakery staff. The Company also offers extensive training and mentorship programs and internal growth opportunities. Any casual bakers, career transitioners or aspiring chefs keen to hone baking and operations skills are encouraged to apply: www.easytigerusa.com/jobs

About Easy TigerLocated in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger helps people Slow Down, Stay Awhile with artisan bread, cured meats, a full bar, and craft beers. Easy Tiger's in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Easy Tiger's wholesale bakery supplies hundreds of Austin's top restaurants, cafes, hotels and grocery stores (H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Randalls and Fresh Plus) with fresh baked goods daily. Austin Chronicle readers awarded Easy Tiger Best Bakery, Best Patio, Best Food Delivery and Best Happy Hour in Austin and Easy Tiger was featured on PBS tasteMAKERS. Head Doughpuncher David Norman was recently nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award. Plan a visit, order delivery or learn to bake at www.easytigerusa.com today. Slow Down, Stay Awhile.

