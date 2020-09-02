Easy Tiger Community Bread: 100,000 Loaves By Labor Day 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This Labor Day, Easy Tiger® announces the expansion of its Community Bread Challenge to 100,000 loaves, based on Austin's overwhelming support and success of the initial program. Easy Tiger's initial Challenge began as the pandemic hit in March and was completed within 40 days, delivering more than 10,000 loaves of fresh bread to Austin-area food banks. Easy Tiger once again kickstarts the Challenge, this time by pledging 20,000 loaves and asking the community for its continued support to reach its goal of 100,000 loaves of Community Bread by Labor Day 2021.

&amp;amp;#160;

"Bread is an essential food that brings people together," said Easy Tiger CEO Mike Stitt. "Our team of essential workers has been working throughout the summer to Feed Austin. We know the path to 100,000 will be a challenge, but this year taught us that together we can accomplish anything. We've got your back, Austin."

To celebrate and thank its own team of essential workers and essential workers everywhere -- from bakers to delivery drivers, small business owners to healthcare workers, first responders to community volunteers, Easy Tiger has released, "Essential." -- a short film by Austin artist and filmmaker Sydney Gawlik. You can view the video here or on the Easy Tiger YouTube channel .

To date, a total of 20,511 Community Loaves have been baked and delivered to Texans in need, through partnerships with Central Texas Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Keep Austin Fed, Drive a Senior and Mobile Loaves & Fishes. Easy Tiger will continue donating to these and other groups in need.

"The pandemic continues to create unprecedented demand for our services and we don't see that changing any time soon," said Derrick Chubbs, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank. "Programs like the Community Bread Challenge help provide essential food for hungry families, but they also inspire others to do the same. Easy Tiger has been an essential partner for us in weathering this pandemic. Their support shows the amazing power of a community coming together to help those in need."

Easy Tiger will continue to cover all labor and fixed costs to bake and deliver each piece of Community Bread. The bakery asks for community support to help pay for flour and other essential ingredients to make the bread.

In addition, Easy Tiger continues to grow its wholesale bakery and bread production. Since the start of the crisis, it has supplied Central Texas H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Randalls, Fresh Plush and other stores with fresh bread daily, while continuing to supply 80+ local hospitality partners.

How you can get involved:

Visit www.easytigerusa.com and order for outdoor dining, local/national delivery or curbside.

Donate "Community Bread" ($3) from the bread menu; add as many as you'd like.

from the bread menu; add as many as you'd like. Easy Tiger will match each bread purchase with Community Bread, up to 20,000 loaves.

Easy Tiger will deliver fresh-baked Community Bread to charitable organizations.

The Challenge is to deliver 100,000 loaves by Monday, September 6, 2021 .

. Customers can keep track of progress on social media: @easytigeratx or at www.easytigerusa.com/community .

Easy Tiger is known for its jovial beer gardens in Austin, but the company is serious when it comes to food safety. Easy Tiger's flagship location at The Linc includes a 6,000 square foot bakery facility, one of the only Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP Certified) bakeries in Austin. GMP is a rigorous food safety certification program where manufacturers must pass a 636-point audit on health and safety in manufacturing processes and facility management. The Linc bakery has remained open to supply bread and address food shortages in Central Texas.

"We'll have our hands in some dough and the ovens on as we all get through this crisis together," said David Norman, Easy Tiger Head Doughpuncher, and 2020 James Beard Award nominee. "We are really proud of our team helping out and their spirit shines in the film; we hope the film will be an artifact, around for hundreds of years to show folks in the future where we were and what we did to help during this unprecedented time."

To help feed a family in need, visit www.easytigerusa.com today.

About Easy TigerLocated in Austin, Texas, Easy Tiger helps people slow down, stay awhile with artisan bread, cured meats, a full bar, and craft beers. Easy Tiger's in-house bakery offers a selection of Old World hearth breads, European-style pastries, and signature soft pretzels— all baked fresh daily. Easy Tiger's wholesale bakery supplies hundreds of Austin's top restaurants, cafes, hotels and grocery stores (H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Randalls and Fresh Plus) with fresh baked goods daily. Austin Chronicle readers awarded Easy Tiger Best Bakery, Best Patio and Best Happy Hour in Austin and Easy Tiger was featured on PBS tasteMAKERS. Head Doughpuncher David Norman was recently nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award. Plan a visit, order delivery or learn to bake at www.easytigerusa.com today. Slow Down, Stay Awhile.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/easy-tiger-community-bread-100-000-loaves-by-labor-day-2021--301123150.html

SOURCE Easy Tiger