Easy Ice Increases Touchless Ice Dispensing Options In National Leasing Program

PHOENIX, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry, has added a variety of touchless ice dispensers to its national leasing program inventory. The new machines are fully automated and dispense ice and water without the user ever having to touch the surface of the machine, thereby reducing the risk accidental contamination in the ice supply.

"We felt strongly about adding touchless ice machines to our subscription program," says Easy Ice CEO Mark Hangen. "It provides a cost-effective and sanitary solution for our clients who now more than ever are concerned about ice contamination. We strive to provide the most efficient inventory to our customers and this addition was critical to move forward safely during the pandemic."

Hands-free ice machines eliminate the possibility of transferring pathogens to a surface, where they can make their way onto drinkware. Easy Ice's expanded inventory includes touchless ice and water dispensers, ice bagging machines, and ice dispensing bins to accommodate the needs of many industries. For smaller businesses with self-serve areas, touchless ice and water dispensers are the perfect solution as traditional dispensers can be difficult to monitor for safe operation.

For those with a higher demand for ice, like corporate campus or convention centers, ice bagging machines are a necessity. Easy Ice's touchless machines hold between 650-1000 pounds of ice and can fill eight standard 8-pound bags per minute. Ice dispensing bins are less expensive option to fully automated ice bagging machines and are a great choice for fleet, construction or landscaping crews that need to fill ice coolers before going out on a job.

Easy Ice is the only national platform offering a comprehensive subscription service for commercial ice machines that includes installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, backup ice and peak demand ice. This full-service offering allows Easy Ice's customers to outsource this mission-critical function and focus on their core operations. The program now offers clients the best touchless ice dispensers from Hoshizaki, Scotsman, and Follet and includes access to a 24-hour customer support line to troubleshoot any problems with the machine.

For more information, please visit www.easyice.com or call the hotline at 866.327.9423.

About Easy Ice
Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the Company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states.

