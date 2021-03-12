Eastside Distilling, Inc. To Participate In 33rd Annual Virtual Roth Capital Partners Conference

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) - Get Report today announced that the Company will be participating in the Roth Capital Partners 33rd Annual Virtual Conference scheduled for March 15-17, 2021. Investors interested in arranging one on one meetings should contact their Roth representative.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) - Get Report has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve any financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue and profitability, our ability to reduce operating or other expenses, the anticipated demand from the craft beer industry, the effects of COVID-19, including the impact on sales, and the success of initiatives implemented to address the business disruption resulting from COVID-19 and earnings guidance for 2020 and beyond. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

