Eastpak Re-enters North American Market

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastpak, a global lifestyle brand owned by VF Corporation, is thrilled to announce its relaunch into North America. This comes after several years strategically focused on European and APAC regions, where the brand has deep roots, high aspiration, and strong business growth.

Eastpak President Nina Flood has sharpened focus on growth in the Americas after initially entering the region through global ecommerce sites like ASOS and SSENSE and other high-end retail. Under Flood's direction, Eastpak is now fully platformed in the U.S. with the launch of us.eastpak.com.

Appointed to the Eastpak role in 2020, Nina Flood was a logical choice to head the brand having previously served as President of Kipling Americas and, prior to that, VP of Strategy and Marketing at Nautica in her 17 years at VF Corp. In early 2021, Flood also took the helm of the iconic JanSport brand (in addition to Eastpak) to truly round out her "Packs" Presidency at VF, where she now leads both brands globally.

"Consumers have been clamoring for Eastpak in the North Americas—which led to launching our new website and opening new retail channels," says Flood. "It's amazing to see the potential for Eastpak as new consumers discover the brand and loyal ones can now get it much more quickly and easily through domestic retail." Eastpak's goals include an expanded presence in key US and Canada fashion and lifestyle retailers.

The Fall 2021 relaunch will include iconic silhouettes such as the Padded Pak'r and Padded Zippl'r and also introduce soft carry and wheeled travel items, relatively new product categories for Eastpak since the brand was last distributed in North America. Eastpak is also rolling out several high-profile collaborations throughout 2021 and 2022, following many highly- anticipated collaboration releases from the brand, including Raf Simons, Vivienne Westwood, Kith and Neighborhood, to name a few.

About Eastpak: Eastpak has been making bags that inspire people to move since 1952. From a manufacturer of military-issue packs and duffels for the US army to a leading lifestyle brand for people who live, work and play in the city. Since 2000, Eastpak forms part of the VF portfolio of international brands. We ensure that the same commitment to quality that made Eastpak famous lives on in its range of stylish and functional backpacks, shoulder bags, travel gear, and accessories. Eastpak continues to evolve with its loyal fans, and it is still very much the brand that is "Built to Resist.

About VF Corporation: Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world's largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities, and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans ®, The North Face ®, Timberland ® and Dickies ®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

About Nina: Nina Flood is currently President of VF Global Packs-Eastpak and JanSport. Combining strong strategic and branding experience with a passion for driving consumer centric demand, she oversees all aspects of commercial management, operations, product development and marketing for two iconic lifestyle brands globally.

