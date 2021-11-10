Eastman Honored By The Women's Forum Of New York For Active Leadership To Attain Gender Parity On Its Corporate Board

Today it was announced that Eastman (NYSE: EMN) is being honored by the Women's Forum of New York at its sixth biennial "Breakfast of Corporate Champions" (BCC) event, for achieving at least 35 percent female representation on their board of directors.

Today it was announced that Eastman (EMN) - Get Eastman Chemical Company Report is being honored by the Women's Forum of New York at its sixth biennial "Breakfast of Corporate Champions" (BCC) event, for achieving at least 35 percent female representation on their board of directors. The company, with representation of 36 percent women on their board, is recognized as a corporate game-changer for promoting women's leadership in the boardroom.

"For over 100 years, Eastman's products have made life better for millions of people around the world. To achieve our vision, we continually strive to be a company that welcomes people of all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences, and that starts at the top with our Board," said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. "In terms of gender diversity, we've publicly committed to achieve gender parity across all levels of our professional workforce by 2030."

This commitment has helped Eastman increase its number of women in senior leadership positions in recent years, putting the company on par with industry peers. Today, four of Eastman's eleven Board of Directors seats are held by women—Vanessa Allen Sutherland, Julie Holder, Renée Hornbaker and Kim Ann Mink.

For 2021, the Women's Forum will salute the 243 companies, from the S&P 500 and FORTUNE 1000, that have achieved 35 percent, or more, female representation on their corporate boards. All "Corporate Champion" honored companies, from 2011 to 2021, have exceeded the national average of board seats held by women (source: BoardEx, June 2021). The Women's Forum recognizes the critical role of Eastman's leadership in accelerating change to help make gender equity a business priority, and for driving intent to action.

"We salute Eastman for their impressive success to achieve greater gender balance in their corporate boardroom," said BCC Founder and Chair, Janice Reals Ellig, CEO, The Ellig Group. "As part of the Women's Forum of New York's ongoing "Corporate Board Initiative," we're proud to honor Eastman as an important member of the 2021 class of Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way."

The Women's Forum "Corporate Board Initiative" reflects the organization's belief that change happens more quickly when it's driven from the top. The initiative focuses on company leadership, including CEOs, Directors, and Nominating and Governing Chairs, working to advance the appointment of women with the overarching goal to achieve gender parity on corporate boards.

The BCC Honorary Co-Chairs are Kenneth C. Frazier, Executive Chairman of the Board, Merck & Co., Inc. and Maggie Wilderotter, Chairman and CEO, Grand Reserve Inn. The President of the Women's Forum is Joan Haffenreffer, Chief Administrative Officer and Managing Director, Citi Global Public Affairs.

For more information about Eastman please visit www.eastman.com, and click here to read the company's 2021 Annual Inclusion & Diversity Report. To learn more about the Women's Forum of New York, and the organization's Corporate Board Initiative, please visit https://www.womensforumny.org/.

About Eastman:

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

About Women's Forum of New York

The Women's Forum of New York is a network of women leaders representing the highest levels of professional achievement across all sectors of business, industry, and spheres of influence throughout New York City. The by-invitation membership of more than 500 women is dedicated to the advancement of women's leadership through programs which personally and professionally enrich members' lives, including The Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by unforeseen adversity to resume their education, and the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. Founded in 1974, the Women's Forum of New York is the flagship of the International Women's Forum, a global organization of over 7000 outstanding women leaders and, currently, 74 Forums around the world.

