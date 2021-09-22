Eastlink To Invest $26M On Mobile Network Expansion In NB

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Eastlink announced today the company plans to invest close to $26M to take its mobile service further into New Brunswick, bringing more choice and competition to mobile customers in the northern part of the province.

"We're really excited to be taking this next step with our mobile network," said Jeff Gillham, CEO. "When we launched in 2013, we knew we wanted to bring something simple and different to the communities we serve. We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished so far and this expansion into Northern New Brunswick is an exciting example of more to come."

Eastlink's latest mobile expansion will take place over the next couple of years. The project will expand existing coverage from Shediac to the Miramichi in 2022, followed by Bathurst and the Acadian Peninsula. The expansion will involve the addition of the most advanced network technologies as well an increase to the company's retail presence in more communities.

"Having reliable access to mobile services is critical for living, working and learning," said Premier Blaine Higgs. "We are encouraged to see Eastlink's continued investment in New Brunswick, particularly in rural areas. Ventures like this align with our government's commitment to strengthening the province's economy while improving our connectivity."

Eastlink has invested more than $270M since its launch in 2013 to grow its mobile service into more Canadian communities including Saint John, Fredericton, Shediac and Sussex in New Brunswick featuring the company's signature simple pricing/plans now with rollover data, contract buyout enabling ease of switching, worry-free data and $0 down on any phone.

Most recently, the company invested another $27.9M on 3500MHz wireless spectrum licenses, which will enable next generation technologies powered by 5G.

ABOUT EASTLINK: Eastlink is a proud Canadian, family-owned technology and communications company. Celebrating 50 years in business this year, Eastlink delivers world-class communications services, including high speed internet, mobile, TV, phone, data services, security and smart home solutions to residential, business and public sector customers in seven provinces across Canada and Bermuda. Driven by its core spirit of entrepreneurialism, Eastlink launched its widely acclaimed mobile service in N.S. and P.E.I. in 2013 and has since expanded to parts of NB, NL, ON and AB. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, Eastlink shares local and regional stories on Community TV about the people, places and events that shape the communities we serve.

