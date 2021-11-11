Eastlake Behavioral Health Hospital Approved By Chula Vista Planning Commission

The Chula Vista Planning Commission today approved a new inpatient behavioral health hospital in the Eastlake community of Chula Vista. The Eastlake behavioral health hospital will be operated by a joint venture between Scripps Health and Acadia Healthcare. A joint management committee will help ensure quality and access to the new facility, which will provide 120 critically needed inpatient beds for acute care for patients with behavioral health conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006547/en/

"The Eastlake hospital will contribute greatly to the well-being of Chula Vista and South County," said Tom Gammiere, regional chief executive of Scripps Health southern region. "These additional 120 beds will help us get closer to meeting our community's overwhelming need for behavioral health care."

San Diego County falls far short of meeting the region's need for inpatient behavioral health beds. According to the California Hospital Association, 50 inpatient beds are needed per 100,000 people to adequately serve the population. San Diego County needs approximately 1,650 beds to meet this need, but currently has only half that amount. With the additional 120 beds provided, the Eastlake hospital will help South County meet a significant amount of the need in that community.

Scripps selected Acadia Healthcare as its joint venture partner because they are a national leader in behavioral health care. As the largest stand-alone behavioral health care company in the nation, Acadia has the expertise needed to provide patients with the specialized care they need.

The Eastlake behavioral health hospital will offer treatment for adults, adolescents and seniors. The facility's design will allow each of these populations to be treated independently. Acadia is also proposing to include a specialty unit that focuses on behavioral health treatment for active-duty military and veterans.

"Acadia is proud to partner with Scripps to expand access to behavioral health care in this area of great need," said Dwight Lacy, operational group president at Acadia Healthcare. "This hospital will be an important resource for Chula Vista and the surrounding communities to help those in need, including our families, friends, neighbors, and coworkers who are struggling with behavioral health conditions. This hospital will be part of the solution -- replacing stigma with hope and healing."

The hospital is slated to open in 2025. For more information, visit www.EastlakeBehavioralHospitalFacts.com.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Health is a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 600,000 patients annually through the dedication of 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 16,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, home health care services, 28 outpatient centers and clinics, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research. With three highly respected graduate medical education programs, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked five times as one of the nation's best health care systems by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report among of the nation's best and Scripps is recognized by the Advisory Board, Fortune and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.

ABOUT ACADIA HEALTHCARE

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 230 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,200 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006547/en/