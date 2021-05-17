EastGate Biotech Corp. Enters Into A 3-way International Distribution Agreement With Dr. Upadhyay Vedic Research Laboratories And ImmunoJuvenate, Inc.

The terms of the distribution agreement allows ImmunoJuvenate to market an entire product catalogue under Private label in the United States, Canada and international markets WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via...

WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EastGate Biotech Corp. (OTC: Expert Markets: ETBI), a pharmaceutical company that focuses on innovative technological developments specifically in insulin drug delivery for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, announced today that the company has entered into a three-way international distribution agreement with Dr. Upadhyay Vedic Research Laboratories of India and US-based ImmunoJuvenate Inc. for the marketing of Vedic Research Laboratories' natural and ayurvedic product catalogue. While the marketing agreement will initially focus on Vedic's immunity-boosting product it will expand to seven other products serving other treatment areas.

The exclusive marketing agreement include distribution within the United States, Canada, Latin and South America, Europe, Africa and some S. East Asian countries.

"ImmunoJuvenate, Inc. is excited to partner with EastGate Biotech and specifically with Vedic Research Laboratories and its line of products," stated Dr. Umer Hafeez, Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoJuvenate. "We, at ImmunoJuvenate, are looking forward to collaborating and promoting the products using social media, our corporate website, and our Task Force sales teams. Individuals may also earn complimentary product and many other perks via peer-to-peer direct sales. Our Task Force sales teams are provided full education and training in product effectiveness and sales techniques, allowing for consistent wholesale orders for small business and retail markets. The Task Force members, with exceptional sale skills and who consistently meet and/or exceed required product quota, are given increased opportunity to expand our Task Force by adding locations and territories to make this a true career path.

"We intend to promote these All Natural Herbal based products designed and proven to promote the rejuvenation of the body defense and immunity to external organisms worldwide. Be sure to visit us at ImmunoJuvenate.com for more comprehensive information. Also be sure to visit ImmunoJuvenate on FaceBook, Instragram and LinkedIn," continued Dr. Hafeez.

"On the back of a collaboration with Dr. Lalit Upadhyay of Vedic Research I am pleased that we were able to introduce this product catalogue and negotiate this distribution partnership with ImmunoJuvenate", says Rose C. Perri, Chief Executive Officer of EastGate Biotech Corp. "We wish to align the company with good quality products that enhance the lives of patients or customers and that can financially assist in driving EastGate's R&D efforts with a focus on Insugin, liquid insulin mouth rinse. We were impressed with the ImmunoJuvenate team in terms of their rapid decision making and strategic plans and look forward to working together," concluded Rose C. Perri.

"I am excited about this partnership with EastGate Biotech and ImmunoJuvenate," says Dr. Lalit Upadhyay of Vedic Research Laboratories. "I appreciate that they recognized the quality of my product catalogue for which I had spent many years developing and testing to ensure the best results for specific health ailments. During these trying times it has become more important for individuals to spend time on improving their immunity and other health areas and with ImmunoJuvenate's marketing expertise we will be able to spread the word wide," concluded Dr. Lalit Uphadhyay.

About EastGate BiotechEastGate Biotech focuses on innovative technological developments and produces and distributes innovative drug compounds and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies absorbed by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies and alternative delivery systems that take difficult to deliver compounds and deliver them using our nanotechnology platform which ultimately increase the bioavailability to the body. Using our methods of delivery provides healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The words "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "indicate", "intend", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "focus", "guidance", "initiative", "model", "methodology", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "pursue", "strategy", "study", "targets", or "believes", or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "should", "might", or "way forward", "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The risks, estimates, models and assumptions contained or incorporated by reference in this release, include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by EastGate with the SEC, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. EastGate undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:Rose Perri 1-647-692-0652 Email: information@eastgatepharmaceuticals.comWebsite: www.EastGateBiotech.comSOURCE: EastGate Biotech Corp.