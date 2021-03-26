Easterseals Partners With The U.S. Department Of Labor, Employment And Training Administration To Address The Highest Unemployment Rate Among Older Adults In 50 Years Due To The Pandemic

CHICAGO, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unemployment rates for workers 55 and older exceeded those of mid-career workers for the length of the pandemic, the first time since 1973 such an unemployment gap has persisted for more than six months for older workers according to a recent study by the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis.

Easterseals has been selected by the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration to address this crisis through the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) which provides individuals aged 55 years or more with individualized training assistance and employment opportunities.

Through SCSEP, a transitional employment program, Easterseals partners with community-based nonprofit organizations, as well as government agencies. Throughout the program, participant job seekers update their skills while working with Easterseals to identify and achieve their employment goals. During their participation in the Program, people train an average of 20 hours weekly and are paid a training stipend which is highest of federal, state, or local minimum wage. This training serves as a bridge to unsubsidized employment opportunities for participants.

"Unlike any time in history, older workers lost jobs faster and are reentering the workforce slower as a result of lay-offs they experienced during the pandemic," claims Crystal Odom-McKinney, M.A., National Director of SCSEP. "Older workers without a college education have been impacted the most, with elevated rates of job loss. Non-college educated older workers were on average 45% more likely to fall into unemployment than their peers with college degrees. Persistent unemployment may cause more older workers to leave the labor force earlier than planned, increasing downward mobility and poverty in retirement. Easterseals, through SCSEP, provides opportunities for older workers eager to reenter the workforce with training and job placement."

Individuals interested in learning more about SCSEP can visit www.easterseals.com or contact Odom-McKinney at codom@easterseals.com.

About EastersealsFor more than 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, and seniors, regardless of age or ability, as well as their families, their caregivers, and the greater community. Its Network of 67 Affiliates in 48 states delivers high-quality services throughout the lifespan to more than 1.5 million people annually as well as advocacy for the one in four Americans living with disability today. Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, Easterseals has offered the Senior Community Service Employment Program for more than 18 years, helping an average of 75,000 older workers each year with training to successfully reenter the workforce.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/easterseals-partners-with-the-us-department-of-labor-employment-and-training-administration-to-address-the-highest-unemployment-rate-among-older-adults-in-50-years-due-to-the-pandemic-301256472.html

SOURCE Easterseals