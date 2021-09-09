Easterseals National President And CEO Angela F. Williams Selected To Lead United Way Worldwide

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals, Inc., today announced that its president and CEO Angela F. Williams will leave the organization on October 15, 2021, to join United Way Worldwide as its president and CEO.

Easterseals National Board Chair Nancy Goguen, in making the announcement, recognized Williams' leadership since joining the organization in January of 2018. "We congratulate Angela in her new role at United Way. We are grateful to her for the many contributions she has made to Easterseals in our purpose to lead the way to full equity, inclusion, and access to healthcare, employment, and education for the one in four Americans living with disability today," Goguen said.

Since joining Easterseals, Williams has been instrumental in advocating for people with disabilities, their families, and communities through national media and public policy initiatives at the federal level. She led the organization's 100 th Anniversary in 2019 as it began its second century of service. Throughout her tenure, she continued to drive growth, impact, and funding to support services delivered by the organization's national network of 67 Affiliates to enrich education, enhance health, expand employment, and elevate community participation for the 1.5 million individuals and families served by Easterseals annually.

"It has been an honor to serve Easterseals," said Williams. "I am proud of the work it does on behalf of people with disabilities, especially during the past 18 months of the pandemic when our Affiliates were committed to ensure the urgent needs of our program participants, families, and communities were met."

Named to Forbes' 2021 List of Women 50 Over 50 Creating Social Change at Scale and included among CEO Today Magazine's 2021 Healthcare Award winners, Williams has more than 30 years of management and executive leadership experience. A Chicago resident, Williams serves on the board of The Chicago Network.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year - including early childhood programs for the critical first five years, autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment services, veteran's services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society.

