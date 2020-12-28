Easterly Government Properties Acquires A 73,397 SF U.S. District Courthouse In Jackson, Tennessee

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) - Get Report, a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that it has acquired a 73,397-square foot United States District Courthouse in Jackson, TN ("JUD - Jackson").

JUD - Jackson serves as one of two court divisions within the Western District of Tennessee. JUD - Jackson and the Western Divisional Office located in Memphis, Tennessee, together account for jurisdiction over federal cases arising in 22 counties located in the western part of the state. This build-to-suit courthouse was constructed in 1998 and is comprised of four courtrooms housing four federal judges. The four-story facility sits on 1.27 acres and includes secure surface and below-grade parking, as well as additional parking at a second parking lot one block west of the building. The facility is enhanced with a number of security features and is 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) for the beneficial use of the Judiciary under a lease that expires in August 2023.

"The Western District of Tennessee has been served by a federal courthouse in Jackson since the late nineteenth century," said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to own this important building and be able to support the federal judiciary in its critical role as one of the three branches of government."

The United States Judiciary is primarily responsible for adjudicating criminal and civil cases involving federal laws, including all bankruptcy filings. The Judiciary has three levels of courts: District Courts, Appellate Courts, and the Supreme Court. There are 94 U.S. District Courts located throughout the United States with at least one court in each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) - Get Report is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

