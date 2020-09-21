Easterly Government Properties Acquires 76,112 SF FBI Field Office In Mobile, Alabama

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) - Get Report, a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies, announced today that it has acquired a 76,112-square foot Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) field office in Mobile, Alabama ("FBI - Mobile").

FBI - Mobile is a three-story office building and single-story vehicle maintenance facility located on a roughly four-acre site that houses the FBI's Mobile field office, which oversees federal operations over 36 counties through five satellite offices in Auburn, Dothan, Monroeville, Montgomery and Selma. This build-to-suit property was completed in 2001 and is 100% leased to the General Services Administration (GSA) for the beneficial use of the FBI until December 2029.

Serving under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, the FBI provides primary domestic intelligence, investigative and law enforcement services on behalf of the United States. The FBI protects and defends the nation against such threats as terrorism, political corruption, white-collar crime, organized crime, cyber-attack and violent crime. As a member of the U.S. Intelligence Community and the leading arm for U.S. counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and criminal investigations, the FBI employs approximately 35,000 people and has an annual budget totaling approximately $9.95 billion, based on fiscal year 2020 data.

The FBI - Mobile field office is enhanced by a number of security features, including but not limited to perimeter fencing, controlled access, a vehicle repair annex and future plans for the construction of a Visitor Screening Facility to reside on the perimeter of the property.

"Easterly continues to execute on its strategy of owning bullseye assets leased to the U.S. Federal Government," said William C. Trimble, III, Easterly's CEO. "FBI - Mobile is a highly customized, mission critical facility. Owning assets like FBI - Mobile represent the underlying strength of the Easterly portfolio."

Easterly Government Properties now owns 11 of the 56 FBI field offices and remains the single largest private owner of FBI field offices in the country.

About Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) - Get Report is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). For further information on the company and its properties, please visit www.easterlyreit.com.

