MARSHALL, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An East Texas jury has awarded $62.7 million to Ireland-based Solas OLED Ltd. after finding Samsung Display Company Ltd. willfully infringed on two screen display patents used in Samsung Galaxy phones.

The six-day trial resulted in a verdict that Samsung had infringed on U.S. patent numbers 7,446,338 and 9,256,311 related to active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) functions used in OLED displays for Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones. The jury determined a third patent, U.S. Patent Number 6,072,450, to be invalid.

According to the verdict form, Samsung must pay a lump sum of $27.3 million for the '338 patent and $35.4 million for the '311 patent.

Ward, Smith & Hill attorneys Johnny Ward, Claire Abernathy Henry and Andrea L. Fair were part of the legal team that also included Marc Fenster, Reza Mirzaie and Neil A. Rubin of Russ August & Kabat as well as Sean A. Luner, Gregory S. Dovel and Jonas B. Jacobson of Dovel & Luner LLP.

The case is Solas OLED Ltd. v. Samsung Display Co. Ltd. et al., case number 2:19-cv-00152, before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Longview, Texas-based Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC, has tried more than 350 cases to verdict, earning a national reputation in high-stakes claims involving complex commercial litigation, intellectual property law, oil and gas matters, bad faith insurance claims, and serious personal injury claims. The firm frequently assists lawyers nationwide in complex cases before Texas juries. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.wsfirm.com .

Media Contact: Sophia Reza 214-559-4630 sophia@androvett.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/east-texas-jury-awards-nearly-63m-finds-samsung-infringed-on-phone-screen-display-patents-301243994.html

SOURCE Ward, Smith & Hill, PLLC