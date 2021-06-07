East Coast Surface Fabricator Stoneworks Appoints New CEO Bryan Bickimer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneworks, an industry-leading countertop fabricator headquartered in Charlotte, NC announces the appointment of a new CEO, Bryan Bickimer. Selected by the company's Board of Directors, Bickimer will be responsible for furthering company culture across its east coast locations, improving operational efficiencies, and increasing sales within the company's various segments.

Most recently, Bickimer served as the President and CEO of Spartanburg Steel and as Vice President for The Reserve Group. He began his career in manufacturing after graduating from Cleveland State University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Later, he earned a master's degree in Welding Engineering from The Ohio State University and an MBA from Duke University.

"Coming from nearly four decades in automotive manufacturing, I was searching for a role where I could apply my leadership and business skills within a different industry," states Bickimer. "One of my initial areas of focus will be ensuring that Stoneworks is providing an exceptional customer experience through improvements in our external and internal communications," he adds.

Bickimer aims to clearly define customer expectations and identify operational improvements across Stoneworks' three locations in North Carolina, Florida, and New York. "With my direction and the support of our wonderful team, we have an aggressive 5-year growth plan for our retail, commercial, and wholesale segments," says Bickimer.

"We are pleased to have such a well-rounded executive to drive the next phase of growth for our business," said Rick Sippola, Stoneworks CFO. "He has a proven record of developing high-performing teams, leading sales growth, and driving outstanding service models. I believe Bryan will carry out and exceed our collective vision for the company in the coming years."

Bickimer has 37 years of experience and possesses leadership qualities that include fostering collaborative environments, a desire to understand core challenges, and developing solutions and efficiencies that propel people and businesses forward.

About Stoneworks

Stoneworks Ltd. has always been committed to a supreme level of quality in stone fabrication and installation. As a fully-integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of stone products, the company carries an extensive selection of granite, marble, quartzite, quartz, ultra-compact and other surfacing materials. With locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Newburgh, New York and Largo, Florida, Stoneworks provides architectural and design solutions for both residential and commercial spaces. For more information visit stoneworksltd.com.

