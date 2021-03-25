EasierHike® Revolutionary 5-in-1 Alpha Neck Pillow Launches On Crowdfunding Platform Indiegogo

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EasierHike®, an emerging outdoor sports and travel equipment company, has recently released details of their new 5-in-1 Alpha neck pillow package. Funded and promoted through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, the Alpha Pillow is the latest offering from the company and a perfect travel, office, or home resting companion. Starting at USD$49.9 for two pillows as a bonus package, the crowdfunding campaign will begin in late April, with Early Birds receiving a discount up to 60% off.

Alpha Pillow, as EasierHike's latest product which will be officially launched on Indiegogo soon, exemplifies the practice of EasierHike's branding concept. The product ensures travelers take a more relaxing journey in the first place. Therefore, it is designed to be compact and light enough to carry with. Also, the washable material meets the requirement of EasierHike's eco-friendly belief. Beyond that, in order to benefits all, the multifunctional-oriented design allows customers to have a rest in other various scenarios.

Through the company's focus on "making travel easier", the Alpha Pillow has been designed with great care to user-friendliness, hygiene, and portability. The ultra-light (0.3 lbs, 135g) pillow features a wide-opening hem that allows customers to inflate with a single contactless breath. From there, it can be rolled up to achieve a desirable stiffness, then easily strapped together around the neck or deflated and rolled into a neat, ball-sized pouch. The soft latex foam and patented overlapping arms mold to customers' necks, providing great neck support that does not inhibit the natural range of movement or cause discomfort to the ears.

Commenting on Alpha Pillow's market entry, EasierHike CEO, Tyler Chen said: "We are very excited about this product launch. The Alpha Pillow fills an empty gap in the market for a comfortable and portable neck pillow equipped with a mobile phone holder."

In the post-COVID world, many consumers are hesitant to make mouth contact with different surfaces, especially in travel situations. The Alpha Pillow's wide hem ensures that no contact takes place, resulting in safe and hygienic inflation. In addition, the lycra cover can be removed and machine-washed to maintain cleanliness.

Referred to as a 5-in-1 resting package, the Alpha Pillow with 5 optional colors available, functions as a neck pillow and a desk pillow, with an eye-mask, mobile phone holder, and earplugs also included. Whether customers are traveling alone or with a loved one, looking to take a nap at work, or just relaxing at home, the Alpha Pillow and its ergonomic shape is a complete rest companion.

EasierHike® was established in 2019, advocating the brand concept of "making travel easier" and is committed to improving lightweight and simple outdoor products. The company believes that outdoor sports equipment should be environmentally friendly, comfortable, and fashionable. All products undergo a rigorous product testing process with continuous improvements and enhancements being made in response to customers' feedback and advice.

