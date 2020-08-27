EASE Logistics Recognized As One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies By Inc. Magazine

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation consulting company, is thrilled to make the annual Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, ranking at 2279 with three-year revenue growth of 184.01%. The Inc. 5000 list ranks the nation's fastest growing and most successful companies in the current American economy.

"We started 2020 with a big move to a new headquarters, and a goal to grow our state of the art technology, software, and data analytics," said Peter Coratola, President and CEO of EASE Logistics. "In these uncertain times, our growth is a testament to the essential role our logistics solutions play for customers, as well as our amazing team, and this prestigious recognition by Inc. continues to set the tone for our expansion into new service offerings and development plans."

The companies included on the Inc. 5000 list are competitive in their markets and have shown staggering growth over prior years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About EASE LogisticsEASE Logistics is a multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at Ease simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

