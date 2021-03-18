EASE Logistics Ranks No. 144 On Inc. Magazine's List Of The Midwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Logistics announced it's been named the 144th fastest-growing private company in the Midwest by Inc. Magazine. This regional list—part of the publication's popular 5000 Series—represents independent small businesses in 12 Midwestern states that achieved a significant percentage in revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019.

"As an Ohio-based logistics company, we know how powerful, successful, and crucial privately-owned companies in the Midwest are to the country's business operations," said Peter Coratola, CEO of EASE Logistics. "Our growth over the past few years can be attributed to how well we adapted to challenges and executed plans that kept our business running smoothly and our clients happy. We are honored to be a part of this prestigious list and in the company of so many other dynamic Midwest businesses."

To qualify for the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals, companies were required to have a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2017 and $1 million in 2019. They also had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2019. Companies that made the list for the Midwest grew 199 percent on average between 2017 and 2019.

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest .

About EASE LogisticsEASE Logistics is an award-winning multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at EASE simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ease-logistics-ranks-no-144-on-inc-magazines-list-of-the-midwests-fastest-growing-private-companies-301249912.html

SOURCE EASE Logistics