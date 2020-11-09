EASE Logistics President And CEO Receives Columbus Smart 50 Award

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EASE Logistics, a multi-operational supply chain and transportation consulting company, today announced that its president and CEO, Peter Coratola, has received the Columbus Smart 50 Award. Since 2014, the Columbus Smart 50 awards recognize the top executives in the Central Ohio region for their ability to build and lead successful organizations. This is the third straight year Coratola has been an honoree.

"Although this honor recognizes top executives, I'd be remiss to not acknowledge my entire team," said Peter Coratola. "Thanks to everyone at EASE, we're able to practice what we preach and provide our customers with unrivaled 24/7 customer service. I'm honored and humbled to receive this recognition once again."

Coratola founded EASE Logistics in 2014, implementing an innovative customer-centric, personalized service model. That model, under Coratola's leadership, has allowed the company to grow its team, relocate to a bigger space, and continue to expand its customer base. Even during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Coratola has responded to new customer needs by continuing to deliver solutions that have enabled the business to grow.

Award winners were recognized during a virtual ceremony on November 5. Winners were chosen by a peer-led review panel.

About EASE LogisticsEASE Logistics is an award-winning multi-operational supply chain and transportation solution, providing accelerated, innovative services that help deliver the products and goods of select clients by means of a highly effective global network. The knowledgeable professionals at EASE simplify the logistics experience with a unique and unmatched customer service model. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com .

