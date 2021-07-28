Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call For Thursday, August 5, 2021 At 12:00 P.m. Eastern

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) ("Earthstone" or the "Company"), announced today that its management team will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) - Get Report ("Earthstone" or the "Company"), announced today that its management team will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern ( 11:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter 2021 and its outlook for the remainder of 2021. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President of Operations, will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended June 30, 2021, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website ( www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available on the Company's website and by telephone until 12:00 p.m. Eastern ( 11:00 a.m. Central), Thursday, August 19, 2021. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13722095.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. The Company's primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas. Earthstone is traded on NYSE under the symbol "ESTE." For more information, visit the Company's website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Contact

Mark Lumpkin, Jr.Executive Vice President - Chief Financial Officer Earthstone Energy, Inc.1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300 The Woodlands, TX 77380281-298-4246 mark.lumpkin@earthstoneenergy.com

Scott ThelanderVice President of Finance Earthstone Energy, Inc.1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300 The Woodlands, TX 77380281-298-4246 scott@earthstoneenergy.com

